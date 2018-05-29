Rocky Mountain Power seeks proposals for solar and other renewable energy projects in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power is seeking cost-competitive bids for solar, wind and geothermal energy projects in Utah to interconnect to the PacifiCorp system.

In a news release Tuesday, the company said the move is in response to broad demand from communities and businesses for electric power from renewable energy sources.

Customers sponsoring what’s called a request for proposal include Salt Lake City, Park City, Summit County, Park City Mountain Resort, Deer Valley Resort and Utah Valley University.

All are working with Rocky Mountain Power to meet clean air and sustainability goals through renewable energy.

“Rocky Mountain Power has a successful history of partnering with our customers and communities,” Cindy Crane, CEO of Rocky Mountain Power said. “We are continuing that tradition by bringing new renewable energy to our customers that have aggressive renewable and sustainability goals, while still providing affordable, reliable electricity to all of our customers.”

The company is seeking proposals for 308,000 megawatt hours of power generation, which equates to approximately 40 MW of geothermal capacity or approximately 100 to 126 MW of wind or solar capacity.

That is enough electricity to power about 34,000 typical homes in Utah.