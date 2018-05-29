Officer-involved shooting in Cottonwood Heights after armed robberies in Sandy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah -- There has been a officer-involved shooting in Cottonwood Heights.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning in the area of 2200 east and 6600 south.

Investigators say the shooting followed a pair of armed robberies at grocery stores in Sandy, a Macey's and a Smith's.

Witnesses said the suspect took off on a motorbike.

A Cottonwood Heights police officer on his way to work saw a motorcycle like the one Sandy police were looking for.

He followed it to a neighborhood and attempted to engage the suspect.

It's not clear yet what happened next, but shots were fired, and the suspect was hit.

"The suspect is in fair condition and we are expecting he will survive," Sgt. Ryan Shosted with Cottonwood Heights Police said. "Our officers began life-saving measures as soon as it was safe to do so and when we got him to the hospital, he is expected to survive."

No officers were injured.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Zane James. He is well known to Cottonwood Heights police and one year ago was arrested in a string of robberies along Fort Union Boulevard.

The officer who shot the suspect was technically not on duty and didn't have his body camera turned on.

Since it is an officer-involved shooting, Salt Lake City police are handling the investigation.