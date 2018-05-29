× Medical marijuana, independent redistricting and Medicaid expansion to be on November ballot

SALT LAKE CITY – The medical cannabis act, independent redistricting commission, and Utah decides healthcare act of 2018 initiatives all gathered enough signatures to be on the November ballot.

Lt. Governor Spencer J. Cox released the official signature gathering results Tuesday.

Direct primary election, or count my vote, and the freedom of association initiative, or keep my voice, gathered an insufficient amount of signatures to be on the ballot.

The total number of valid signatures gathered for each initiative can be seen below:

In order for a citizen’s initiative to appear on the November ballot, bill sponsors are required to obtain legal signatures equal to 10 percent of votes cast by voters in Utah for President of the United States in the last election.

County clerks and the Office of Elections worked to process and verify signatures gathered, as well as signature removal form submissions.

Additional details can be found at elections.utah.gov, and the official declarations can be found here.