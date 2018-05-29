× Medical marijuana backers ‘confident’ initiative will pass in November

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Patients Coalition expressed confidence Tuesday that medical marijuana would be passed after Lt. Governor Spencer Cox announced it officially was allowed to be on November’s ballot.

“We are excited, but not surprised, by the Lieutenant Governor’s conclusion to certify the more than 150,000 signatures gathered and place the Utah Medical Cannabis Act on the November 2018 ballot,” DJ Schanz, Director of the Utah Patients Coalition, said. “With the signature drive behind us, we can now focus on gaining support for this initiative, which would establish a responsible, conservative, and compassionate medical cannabis policy for our state.”

Schanz also stated that the coalition looked forward to a “robust debate” over medical marijuana, but stated he was confident that, “Utah will side with patients as they vote in November to allow them to legally and safely access medical cannabis under doctor supervision and without the fear of criminalization.”