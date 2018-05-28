× Victim of Friday drowning in Hyrum Reservoir identified

HYRUM RESERVOIR, Utah – The victim of a drowning Friday in Hryum Reservoir has been identified by Cache County Sheriff’s officials.

18-year-old Judd Miller from Garland, Utah died after cliff jumping in a popular area of the reservoir called the “Big Toe.”

Crews confirmed around 8:15 p.m. Friday that the body of the swimmer was located and recovered from the reservoir.

This is an ongoing story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.