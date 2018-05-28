Suspect killed by West Jordan Police after allegedly robbing store, stealing police truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah - A suspect was killed by police in West Jordan Monday afternoon after allegedly robbing a 7-Eleven, stealing a police truck, hitting civilian cars, and brandishing a handgun.

The incident happened at the intersection of 6200 S. and 4000 W around 2:30 p.m.

According to Sgt. J.C. Holt with the West Jordan Police Department, officers initially responded to a call of a robbery at a 7-Eleven near 6200 S. Dixie Drive.

Holt said an officer was close to the robbery when it occurred, and encountered the suspect fleeing on a roadway.

The officer attempted to stop and confront the suspect and exited their patrol truck. The suspect was able to access and gain control of the officer's truck, Holt said and fled the scene.

Holt stated that the suspect hit two civilian vehicles while driving the officer's truck. "More than one" civilians were said to be injured.

The suspect was confronted by police around a half a block after taking the truck.

Police fired toward the suspect, who allegedly had brandished a handgun, killing them.

"We are working to figure out exactly what led up to this incident," Holt said.

West Jordan Police responded to the incident, but because it involved one of their officers, the Unified Police Department stated it had taken over the investigation.