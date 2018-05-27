SWAT responds to Clinton home after domestic violence situation in Roy

CLINTON, Utah — SWAT has responded to a home in Clinton in connection with an earlier call in Roy about a domestic violence situation involving with a weapon.

Stuart Hackworth, Roy City PD, said things began around noon in Roy with a domestic violence situation that involved a weapon of some kind.

The male suspect left Roy before police responded to that scene, and officers believe the man may be inside a home near 2700 West and 2300 North in Clinton.

Police from Roy City, Clinton and Davis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home initially, but by around 5:15 p.m. Sunday Layton SWAT had arrived and taken over command of the scene.

Residents in a 1-block radius are asked to shelter in place.

The suspect has not been identified.

No further details about the initial domestic violence situation were immediately available.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.