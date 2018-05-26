× LaVerkin Police say suspects in vehicle fire at gas station may have been on inhalants

LAVERKIN, Utah – A man was arrested on numerous charges after police in LaVerkin responded to a vehicle fire at a gas station Friday night.

According to LaVerkin Police Department, police were dispatched to a Maverik gas station at 8:35 p.m. after two off-duty officers heard what sounded like an explosion.

Police said there was “a large item in the parking lot fully engulfed. A vehicle on fire was also seen fleeing the scene.”

A witness followed the fleeing vehicle and updated dispatchers on its location. A Springdale Police officer stopped the vehicle and detained the occupants.

Police arrested the driver and issued the passenger a citation. They say they suspect the pair may have been under the influence of inhalants.

There were no injuries reported.

“This incident was concluded without further incident largely due to the cooperation between local law enforcement, fire and rescue and witnesses,” police stated.

Stephen Anthony Goddard was booked into jail on charges of criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, psychotoxic chemical abuse, and DUI with two prior convictions.