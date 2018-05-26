× Airplane make emergency landing onto I-15 in Riverdale

RIVERDALE – Police are responding to an airplane emergency landing onto I-15 Southbound in Riverdale.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, this was a female inexperienced pilot was forced to bring the plane down onto the freeway and the plane remains intact.

UHP says the plane did collide with one vehicle but no injuries have been reported.

The crash occurred just before 8 AM near milepost 339.

According to UDOT right lanes are currently closed and they estimate the lanes will be reopened around 9 A.M.

“It is unknown if the cause of the landing was mechanical or medical,” said Corporal Andrew Battenfield, with the Utah Highway Patrol

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are released.