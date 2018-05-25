× UHP set to kick off statewide DUI blitz for Memorial Day weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol is ramping up its efforts to stop impaired drivers on local roadways for Memorial Day weekend.

The law enforcement agency is adding 250 extra shifts statewide over the weekend in an effort to save lives.

According to a statement on UHP’s website, the extra shifts include 74 evening and nighttime shifts for troopers to focus on looking for people driving under the influence.

Troopers will be “saturating the roads” in Salt Lake County to look for and arrest impaired drivers beginning Friday night, the statement said.

“The strong message is that if you plan to drink, plan to have a ride home. If you plan to drink and drive, plan on being arrested,” a news release from UHP said.