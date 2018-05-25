Smart car safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Craig Swapp, from Craig Swapp & Associates, discusses the pros, cons and safety of driving smart cars. He wants to remind drivers that, no matter what car we purchase, we are still responcible for the actions of that vehicle.

If you are in an accident he says to:

Make sure you and those surrounding you are ok.

Take in your surroundings and make sure you are in a safe spot.

Always call 911 and the authorities to help sort things through.

Once things on the scene are taken care of, contact Craig Swapp and Associates. They can walk you through the process of getting you back on your feet.