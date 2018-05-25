× Sandy Police ask for help locating missing endangered man

SANDY, Utah — Sandy Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man with severe dementia.

According to a tweet from Sandy Police, 67-year-old Mickey Rollins is considered endangered.

Rollins was last seen Thursday at 1 p.m. He may be driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan with Utah plate 599 UFZ. The Caravan has duct tape on the top left side of the windshield.

According to a statement from Sandy Police, Rollins should not be driving and he most likely would not be able to find his way home.

Police said Rollins is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170 lbs. with white hair and green eyes.

Contact Sandy Police at 801-799-3000 if you have information that may assist in locating Rollins.