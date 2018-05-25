× Part of Lake Powell closed to swimming due to decaying cattle carcasses

GLEN CANYON DAM NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Utah — National Park Service officials have announced the closure of a swimming area at Lake Powell after two cows became stuck in mud and had to be put down.

According to a new release from NPS, the cows got stuck in the area of a small cove near the Lone Rock Primitive Camping area in Greenehaven Wash, directly south of the area known as the “sweet spot.”

“Despite efforts by ranchers and National Park Service personnel, the cattle could not be removed so had to be put down. Because the Lake Powell water level is rising, the carcasses are now in the water. The area is closed to public access until further notice. The area being closed is marked by yellow closure buoys,” the NPS news release said.

Kayakers who access the lake via the Stateline Boat Ramp are also advised to stay out of the affected area.