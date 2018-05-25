Mid-Century Modern Living

If you're a fan of mid-century modern design furniture, you're going to love what Maylene White from Bassett Furniture has to show you. Bassett Furniture has given the classic 50s design and brought it into the modern day. Check out their website here where they can show you how mixing different materials and designs can work for you in your home without getting overwhelmed putting a great room design together.