Memorial day deals: what experts suggest you look for

Memorial Day is about remembering the sacrifices of America's service men and women, but like many holidays the time off has led to a tradition of shopping as well.

But unlike other "shopping holidays," there's no specific theme or occasion for presents.

For general advice on how to look for the best Memorial Day deals, offers.com has some ideas.

Many sales center on the season, which is why you'll see a lot of home improvement deals because the big box stores know you're anxious to get the latest tools and supplies for your yard, patio or deck. You'll also see a lot of sales from outdoor retailers hoping to pique your excitement about camping, hiking or boating.

Home Improvement sites:

Ace Hardware

Home Depot

Lowes

Overstock.com, (for outdoor furniture)

Outdoor retailers:

backcountry.com

Sportsmans Warehouse

Some other companies that don't make traditional gifts have taken advantage of Memorial Day as an opportunity to get attention to their products. You'll see advertisements for mattresses, auto parts, and eyeglasses.

Offers.com listed many of these deals in their blog.

One rule of thumb: be careful about sales for summer specific products. Swimsuits, grills, and air conditioners are unlikely to be deeply discounted right when everyone realizes they need them.

