Larkin Mortuary will be hosting its annual Memorial Day service on Monday, May 28 beginning at 10am at Larkin Sunset Gardens (1950 East Dimple Dell Rd, Sandy). The Memorial Day event is free to the public.

At a time when emotions are tender, Larkin offers the experience and guidance you need when steps may be forgotten in a time of need. Visit their website for everything they provide at www.larkincares.com