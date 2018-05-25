× Search becomes recovery effort after apparent drowning at Hyrum Reservoir

HYRUM RESERVOIR, Utah — A search effort for a swimmer at Hyrum Reservoir is transitioning to a recovery effort Friday evening.

According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, rescue units responded to a 911 call about a possible drowning at the reservoir.

Witnesses told authorities that about 40 youth were at “Big Toe”, which is a restricted area on the east side of Hyrum Dam.

Witnesses reported a teenage male jumped from a cliff and was struggling after he re-surfaced. The teen then went under the water again and did not resurface.

Bystanders attempted to help the struggling victim, and emergency responders continued the search when they arrived on scene.

The swimmer has not yet been located, but crews say as of about 5:30 p.m. they have transitioned from a search effort to a recovery.

“Our deepest condolences are with all those who are enduring this tragic incident,” the press release from the sheriff’s office states.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of his next of kin.