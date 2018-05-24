× UDOT announces widening of I-215 off-ramp in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation has announced a new project to widen the westbound I-215 off-ramp to Redwood Rd. in Taylorsville.

The project, slated to start May 29, will add a third left-turn lane on the off-ramp, as well as replace off-ramp’s old concrete with asphalt.

“To complete this project as quickly as possible the off-ramp will require one full weekend closure. This closure is anticipated to begin June 1 at 10:00 p.m. and end .June 4 at 6:00 a.m.,” a news release from UDOT said.

Visit http://www.udot.utah.gov/go/i215redwoodramp for updates.