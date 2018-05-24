The procrastinator’s guide to Memorial Day in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Have Monday off and forgot to make plans for the weekend? Don't want to get to Tuesday feeling guilty that you didn't do anything fun either for yourself or the family?

Never fear, there's still time.

It's true all the big campgrounds are booked in Utah's National Parks and State Parks, but campers have options if they are adventurous, and the options for staycations are endless.

For campers: some State Park reservoirs like Yuba, Otter Creek, and Paiute have areas along the shore where you can camp on the beach. All those federal lands that are the source of political controversy are pretty handy for people who are OK without running water and a toilet.

If you call the BLM office in different pars of the state, they can tell you about areas where you are allowed to camp, even though there's not an improved campground. You can also find information online, here.

The BLM and Forest Service also operate a number of campgrounds where reservations are not required. You can take a chance, leave early, and snag a spot.

For those who want a staycation, Eugene Swalberg with Utah State Parks and Recreation says you have great options.

"Yes, you might be in trouble for camping, but not for daytime activities," Swalberg said.

Those daytime activities include boating, hiking, swimming, fishing, paddleboarding and many other outdoor activities.

And a staycation means if a thunderstorm comes your way, just shift plans and take in a movie!