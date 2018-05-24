× Suspect in West High student’s death booked into Salt Lake Co. Jail after confessing to murder

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City detectives have booked the man accused of killing 15-year-old Baleigh Bagshaw into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

Shaun French, 24, was arrested in Colorado on May 9 – two days after Bagshaw was killed.

Salt Lake City Police said French confessed to murdering Baleigh, and detectives with SLCPD traveled to Otero, Colorado to bring him back to Utah.

“This booking follows the over 250 staffing hours spent searching the Uinta County Landfill near Evanston, Wyoming, on May 15, that produced evidence related to the case. Further updates on the case will be handled by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office,” a statement from SLCPD said.

According to a probable cause statement released by police, in Feb. 2017, French and an unnamed 21-year-old moved into the home that Bagshaw was living in. The unnamed 21-year-old told police that he witnessed illicit sexual activity between French and Bagshaw while they were living in the home.

Officials in Colorado held French in jail on charges related to unlawful sexual acts with a minor.