President Donald Trump calls off historic summit with North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un

WASHINGTON DC — President Donald Trump has sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un saying it is “inappropriate” to hold planned historic summit.

Here is the letter:

Dear Mr. Chairman:

We greatly appreciation (sic) your time, patience, and effort with respect to our recent negotiations and discussions relative to a summit long sought by both parties, which was scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore. We were informed that the meeting was requested by North Korea, but that to us is totally irrelevant. I was very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting. Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place. You talk about nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.

I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately, it is only that dialogue that matters. Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you. In the meantime, I want to thank you for the release of the hostages who are now home with their families. That was a beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated.

If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write. The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history.

Sincerely yours,

Donald J. Trump

President of the United States of America

Earlier Thursday morning, the President signaled an openness to a “phase-in” to potential denuclearization of North Korea rather than demanding the country immediately cease its nuclear weapons program.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News that aired Thursday, Trump said he’d “like to have it done immediately, but physically, a phase-in may be a little bit necessary. It would have to be a rapid phase-in but I’d like to see it done at one time.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, however, has said that denuclearization efforts can’t be extended through an incremental approach that rewards North Korea on every step its takes.

“The model that we have laid forth is a rapid denuclearization, total and complete, that won’t be extended over time,” Pompeo said Wednesday in testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The President made similar comments in the Oval Office Tuesday, declining to rule out the possibility that North Korea’s denuclearization could be the result of an incremental process in which the rogue state is incentivized.

“You know, you do have some physical reasons that it may not be able to do exactly that. So for physical reasons, over a very short period of time. Essentially, that would be all in one,” Trump said then.

The President also said in the interview there was “a good chance” he will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a summit in Singapore next month, a day after leaving open the possibility that the meeting might not happen.

“We’ll see what happens. I mean right now, we’re looking at it,” Trump told Fox.

“We’re talking about it. And they’re talking to us. We have certain conditions. We’ll see what happens but there’s a good chance and it would be a great thing for North Korea. If that happens, it’ll be a great think for North Korea. Most importantly, it would be a great thing for the world. So we’ll see what happens,” Trump continued in the interview, which was taped on Wednesday.

A day before his appearance on Fox News, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office there was a “very substantial chance” he would not meet with Kim next month. He also said he wouldn’t meet with Kim unless North Korea agrees to meet “certain conditions” ahead of the summit.

“We’re moving along and we’ll see what happens,” Trump said. “If it doesn’t happen, maybe it’ll happen later. Maybe it’ll happen at a different time. But we are talking.”

It was the clearest indication to date that the audacious summit Trump agreed to in March may be at risk. Last week, North Korea adopted a harsh new tone and threatened to withdraw from the meeting, which is due to occur in Singapore.