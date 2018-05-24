× Man sentenced to 9 months in prison for racially-motivated assault in Draper

DRAPER, Utah — A man has been sentenced to 9 months in prison for a racially-motivated assault that occurred in Draper in 2016.

Mark Porter was sentenced to 9 months in federal prison Thursday following his conviction in March for a hate crime.

The judge gave Porter credit for time already served, meaning his release is set for June 15.

The man is a former Draper resident who moved to Arizona but was extradited back to Utah for the case. A jury found Porter guilty of committing a federal hate crime with a dangerous weapon in March of this year.

Prosecutors say Porter shouted a racial slur at a 7-year-old boy as the child rode a scooter in an apartment complex’s common area in November 2016.

Porter told the child to “get out of here” and then used a stun cane to injure the boy’s father. Authorities previously said the man used a “Zap Cane”, which is advertised as a cane that contains a stun gun capable of delivering “one million volts”.

Porter then used a racial slur to refer to both the victim and his son.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.