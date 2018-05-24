× Man dies after falling about 60 feet while rock climbing in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A St. George man suffered fatal injuries after falling about 60 feet while rock climbing in a remote area of Washington County Wednesday.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office states in a press release that they received a request for search and rescue at the Lone Pine Arch Trail just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The trail is in a remote area on the west side of Washington County, and the nearest town is Motoqua.

The caller reported a 63-year-old man had fallen about 60 feet while rock climbing in the area.

Rescue crews assisted by a helicopter responded, and the first crew to reach the scene realized they would need a helicopter with hoist abilities to retrieve the man. They elected to land and offer care while they waited for a helicopter with a hoist to arrive.

After landing nearby, medical personnel took over for a friend of a victim who was already providing medical treatment at the direction of a dispatcher. Efforts to save the man were not successful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body was recovered with the assistance of an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter with a hoist.

The deceased has been identified as 63-year-old Fiorenzo Marino Antognini of St. George. The press release states the man was reported to be “an avid outdoorsman with over 25 years experience in rock climbing, rappelling and base jumping.”

Authorities do not suspect foul play. The body has been sent to a medical examiner, and detectives say they hope to determine if a possible medical episode may have contributed to the fall.