NEW YORK CITY -- Are hand dryers in public restrooms blowing bacteria back onto those freshly-washed hands?

“If you wash your hands then dry your hands, you’ll want to wash your hands again,” said Vincent Iuzzolino, microbiology laboratory director of EMSL Analytical Services.

Iuzzolino spoke to Pix 11 in New York, and Pix 11 conducted tests for bacteria on several dryers in bathrooms at major locations in New York City.

