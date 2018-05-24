Greek-Seasoned T-Bone Steaks with Cucumber and Tomato Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 beef T-Bone or Porterhouse Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 pound each)

1 medium lemon

1 tablespoon Greek seasoning

1 medium cucumber, cut lengthwise in half, then crosswise into thin slices (about 2 cups)

2 cups halved grape tomatoes

1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese

Salt and pepper

Grate peel and squeeze 1 tablespoon juice from lemon. Combine Greek seasoning and lemon peel. Reserve 2 teaspoons mixture for salad. Press remaining mixture evenly onto beef steaks.

Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 15 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Cook's Tip: To broil, place steaks on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Broil 15 to 20 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning once.

Meanwhile, combine reserved 2 teaspoons seasoning mixture, lemon juice, cucumber, tomatoes and cheese in medium bowl, stirring to combine. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Remove bones; carve steaks into slices. Season with salt, as desired. Serve beef with cucumber and tomato salad.

Recipe courtesy of www.utahbeef.org