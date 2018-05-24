Family hopes for justice after remains of Elizabeth Salgado found in Hobble Creek Canyon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH COUNTY -- As the years passed by, Elizabeth Salgado's uncle's faith never faltered.

“Everyday I would wake up with an attitude that is today is the day we're going to find her," Rosemberg Salgado said.

But that hope was shattered when two Provo Police officers showed up on the Salgado's doorstep in California Thursday.

“I never, never ever thought that she would be found this way,” Rosemberg said.

Investigators told the family a hiker found Elizabeth’s body lost among the trees in Hobble Creek Canyon, way off the beaten path and by how decomposed her body was police say she was likely there for years. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

While investigators work to figure out how her body got there, her family is heartbroken at the tragic end.

“She only wanted the best in her life and it's just sad that her life ended up in a terrible situation,” Rosemberg said.

Tragedy striking only three weeks after his niece moved to Utah to learn English back in April of 2015.

“[She] wanted to start a great life and find a great guy in the church and marry in the temple: that was her dream,” Rosemberg said.

While Elizabeth is gone, the family still holding onto hope for justice.

“This monster that did this is going to be found and fast,” Rosemberg said.

The family plans to bring Elizabeth’s remains to Mexico, where she will be buried.