Centerville PD releases footage from chase and officer-involved shooting on 4th of July

CENTERVILLE, Utah — The Centerville Police Department has released body cam and dash cam footage from the pursuit and fatal shooting of an auto theft suspect on Independence Day last year.

Centerville Police Chief said officers and troopers captured a total of 55 hours of footage related to the July 4, 2017 incident involving Cody McCray.

According to a news release from the Centerville Police Department, McCray endangered people by driving the wrong way on Legacy Pkwy. and leading police on a pursuit close to Independence Day parade routes in Centerville and West Bountiful.

Last week, the Davis County Attorney's Office announced it would not prosecute Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Chamberlin Neff, who shot and killed McCray when the police pursuit ended on Legacy Pkwy.

Centerville Police Chief Paul Child narrates the video clips seen above.