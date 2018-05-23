× Utah State Courts warn of new phone scam

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Utah State Courts issue warning to the public of a recent phone scam.

Scammers have been “spoofing” the main phone line for the Utah Court of Appeals (801-578-3900).

This masks the scammers identity and gives them the ability to make it look like the court is calling residents (even though they are using an unrelated number).

According to the Utah State Courts, the scammers are identifying themselves as federal agents with the FBI; they then tell people that they owe money, if they don’t pay they will be arrested.

The courts wants to remind residents that they are a government entity and have nothing to do with the FBI.

If you have received one of these calls the courts asks the public to contact local law enforcement.