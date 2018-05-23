× Utah high school teacher under investigation for sexting student

MT. PLEASANT, Utah — A high school science teacher is under investigation for allegedly sexting a 16-year-old student.

A science teacher at North Sanpete High School, is under investigation for allegedly sending sexual text messages to a 16-year-old female student at the school.

The North Sanpete school resource officer was informed of sexual text messages being exchanged between the 16-year-old student and 54-year-old science teacher, Bradford Bentley.

According to court documents, when the school resource officer confronted the teen involved, she told him Bentley was texting her messages describing how the two would engage in sexual intercourse, and other things of sexual nature.

The student told the resource officer that Bentley had asked her to send him a photo, she said she sent him a picture of a sunburn on her back.

The girl showed the text messages to two other students at North Sanpete High School, according to the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office.

North Sanpete School District confirmed the investigation. The school district said Bentley has since been fired.