UDOT warns of delays up to 90 minutes on I-15 along Wasatch Front ahead of Memorial Day weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers along the Wasatch Front that heavy delays are possible on I-15 Thursday and Friday ahead of the holiday weekend.

UDOT urged drivers to plan ahead in Wednesday’s press release, saying the heavier traffic for Memorial Day weekend is expected to build as early as noon on both days.

Increased holiday traffic is expected from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. both Thursday and Friday, with the heaviest delays occurring during the evening commute. Drivers should plan on delays of up to 90 minutes, UDOT states.

UDOT urges holiday travelers to rethink their trip and leave earlier in the day or later in the evening if possible.

Heavier traffic is also anticipated from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Memorial Day as travelers return to the Wasatch Front.

Most UDOT construction projects will suspend work for the weekend (Friday through Monday) and open all travel lanes to alleviate holiday traffic. However, some existing lane restrictions or shifts will remain in place. See the details below from the press release regarding road work:

I-15 Technology Corridor: In Lehi, lanes are shifted on I-15, and the speed limit is reduced to 60 miles per hour in the construction zone from S.R. 92 to Main Street. Drivers should be alert when driving through the work zone and anticipate areas of rough or uneven pavement.

I-70 from the I-15 junction to U.S. 89 in Sevier County: I-70 is reduced to one lane in several locations between the I-15 interchange and U.S. 89. Due to slow-moving trucks and recreational vehicles, drivers should plan for 30-minute delays through the construction zone.

Following the holiday weekend, two additional projects will affect Wasatch Front drivers:

Starting Tuesday, May 29, Bangerter Highway will be reduced to two lanes in each direction, 24 hours a day, from 9000 South to 7800 South in West Jordan. These lane closures continue through July, as crews work to construct a new freeway-style interchange at Bangerter Highway and 9000 South.

On Wednesday, May 30, I-80 will be reduced to one lane in each direction near the S.R. 201 junction in Tooele County for one week. Drivers should expect delays during the morning and evening commute, and use S.R. 201 as an alternate route. Crews are completing pavement repairs as part of a project to replace several bridges on I-80 and S.R. 36.