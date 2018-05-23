× Soon to be tobacco-free, University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The University of Utah will officially be a tobacco-free campus come July, following approval from the Academic Senate.

Come July 1, The University of Utah will officially be a tobacco-free campus.

Smoking, or using any tobacco product, will be prohibited on all university property and in any outdoor area controlled by the university.

The rule came about as the result of a student-led initiative to improve the health and safety of students. The U said tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable illness and death in the US; having a tobacco free campus protects everyone from unwanted and involuntary exposure.

Where will the rule be enforced?

All buildings

Vehicles

Residential and recreational areas

Athletic fields

Parking lots

Parking structures

Streets

Sidewalks

Hospitals and clinics

The university said, if someone is using tobacco on campus you can submit feedback to their website, tobaccofree.utah.edu.

“If a tobacco user continues to egregiously violate the rule or engage in disorderly conduct, then they may be referred to the Office of the Dean of Students or to University Police, similar to other campus rule violations. No one may be expelled or fired for using tobacco products of campus,” the university stated on their Simply Tobacco-Free announcement.

The university is offering resources to anyone who wants to quit. Those can be found HERE.

More than 1,800 colleges and universities across the nation that are 100 percent tobacco free.