Aggressive driver critically injured in Park City crash, UHP spokesman says

PARK CITY, Utah — A man suffered critical injuries Wednesday evening in a rollover crash in Park City.

According to Lt. Todd Royce, Utah Highway Patrol, the man had been driving aggressively on SR-224 before rear-ending another car near Bear Hollow Dr. around 7:30 p.m.

The impact caused the aggressive driver’s vehicle to roll, Royce said, and the occupants in the other vehicle were not injured.

Emergency crews called for a medical helicopter to transport the injured man to Intermountain Medical Center.