One killed after driver crosses into oncoming traffic on US-89 in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed in a crash on US-89 in Kane County Monday after Troopers say the driver fell asleep or lost consciousness and crossed into oncoming traffic.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Monday around 3:40 p.m. on US-89 near milepost 46, which is about 15 miles east of Kanab.

Police say the driver of a passenger car either fell asleep or lost consciousness due to a medical condition, after which the vehicle crossed the center lane and into oncoming eastbound traffic.

A semi hauling two “bell-dump trailers” was traveling eastbound in the same area, and the driver of the semi attempted to move right to avoid the crash.

The passenger car impacted the rear axle of the first trailer, causing severe damage to the car and causing the first trailer to overturn.

Both driver and passenger were properly restrained, but police say the driver still suffered fatal injuries due to the severity of the collision.

The deceased was identified as 75-year-old Morland Trombley of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The passenger was taken to a hospital via medical helicopter and was listed in fair condition.

There were no further injuries reported.