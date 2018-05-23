Medical marijuana opponents, Lt. Governor don’t oppose Utah Patients jumping into lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY — Opponents of the medical marijuana ballot initiative and Utah’s Lt. Governor have told a judge they will not object to the Utah Patients Coalition jumping into a lawsuit trying to block the certification for the November ballot.

The Utah Patients Coalition, which is sponsoring the initiative, is asking to intervene to defend it and the Lt. Governor’s authority to certify the question for voters to decide in November.

In court filings obtained by FOX 13 on Wednesday, Lt. Governor Spencer Cox’s attorneys also said they would not object.

The Coalition for Safe and Healthy Communities, also known in the lawsuit as Drug Safe Utah, has filed a lawsuit against Lt. Gov. Cox seeking to block him from certifying the ballot initiative on June 1. The group has asked for an emergency restraining order, but so far a judge in Salt Lake City’s 3rd District Court has yet to schedule a hearing.