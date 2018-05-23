Man accused of raping, molesting young girls appears in Provo courtroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, Utah — A pre-trial date has been set for a man facing 37 counts of sexual abuse of a child.

33-year-old Johnathon Nixon faced a judge Wednesday for his first court appearance in Utah County’s 4th District Court.

Nixon faces charges including rape of a four-to-seven-year-old girl. He is charged with raping and molesting her over the course of four years, between May 2014 and February 2018. He is also charged with sexually abusing another 6-year-old girl, and another 7-year-old girl.

Nixon confessed to the charges and said it all started when the then-four-year-old gave him a flirty look.

“He (Nixon) actually opened up and told officers of other offenses. Anytime you have an admission or a confession is a very strong point of evidence in a case," said prosecuting attorney Curtis Larson, following Nixon's court appearance Wednesday.

Nixon is a registered sex offender as of January 2006. That aggravates the allegations against him.

He was booked into jail on a $500,000 cash only bail.

Nixon’s pretrial date is scheduled for May 29th at 1:00pm in Provo.