Walmart rolls out online grocery delivery in SLC metro area

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City to be the 12th metro area in the nation to have access to online grocery delivery through Walmart.

The retail giant is expanding its online grocery delivery service to Salt Lake City, Taylorsville, South Jordan, West Jordan, West Valley City and Riverton.

This online grocery delivery is an extension of the currently available curb-side pickup service.

Salt Lake City is the 12th area to receive the service, the retailer plans to expand to 100 metro areas by years end.

Walmart said all produce and meat will be backed by a “freshness guarantee” and selected by “highly trained personal shoppers.”

No subscription is required, but they do charge a $9.95 fee for delivery.

The retailer is offering free delivery to anyone who wants to try the service, enter the code FRESHCAR on any $50 (minimum) order.

Deliveries officially begin Thursday.