Police seek suspect in Duchesne County cabin burglary

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah – The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office is seeking s suspect who is accused of burglarizing a cabin in the Uintah Canyon area.

Police said the burglary occurred on May 4.

A game camera that was set up by the cabin’s owner, which captured a photo of an individual who may have been around at the time of the burglary.

“Our office is asking for the public’s help to identify this person as part of our investigation,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “If you have any information, please contact Detective John Crowley at 435-738-1156 or at jcrowley@duchesne.utah.gov.”