Member of Utah polygamous doomsday cult sentenced to 40-to-life in prison

CEDAR CITY, Utah – A member of a polygamous doomsday cult has been ordered to spend 40 years-to-life in prison for child rape and child abuse.

Sam Shaffer was known as “the seer” in the apocalyptic group “Knights of the Crystal Blade.” He and his co-defendant, John Coltharp are accused of kidnapping children. After he was arrested, Shaffer told police in Iron County he was “betrothed” to Coltharp’s 8-year-old daughter. Shaffer also told police Coltharp was married to his 7-year-old daughter.

The children were the subject of an AMBER Alert last year before being found near Cedar City last year. Police found two of the children in a mobile home, and two others hiding in empty water barrels with temperatures dipping near freezing. Prosecutors contend the children would likely would have died.

In court, Shaffer revealed that he has agreed to testify against Coltharp but also said he contemplated suicide before doing so. Then he argued against the prosecution’s versions of events. His lawyer insisted that for Shaffer, this was not sexual but religious.

“I said, ‘Find me when you’re older’ and she said, ‘I love you,'” Shaffer cried, talking about his relationship with one of the children.

“If being crucified would make it better for her I would do it,” Shaffer said through tears.

He acknowledged “I do need help” and asked the judge to “give me the right judgment, even if that’s impossible.”

