× LDS church transferring scores of missionaries out of Nicaragua

SALT LAKE CITY — A statement from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released Tuesday indicates church officials are working to transfer more than half of the church’s missionaries in Nicaragua out of the country.

“Due to growing political instability in Nicaragua, the Church is in the process of transferring 169 missionaries out of that country. This includes 37 missionaries from the Nicaragua Managua North Mission, all of whom were nearing the end of their service and will return home. In the Nicaragua Managua South Mission, 20 missionaries will return home, while 112 missionaries will be temporarily reassigned to other missions in North America, South America and the Caribbean,” the statement said.

The church will keep 158 missionaries in Nicaragua and continue to monitor conditions there.

“We pray for the people there as they navigate this difficult time in their country,” the statement said.