With the warm weather coming, you can expect more and more mosquito activity in the coming weeks. Dr. Greg White shows us how you can be bite free in our own backyard with some simple tips and tricks. For more information on mosquitos, visit the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District web site by clicking here.
How to get rid of mosquitoes around your home
-
Get yourself summer body ready and become a new you
-
Hairstyles for any age
-
Other viruses cause Zika-like damage to fetuses, study finds
-
Skinny Utah success story
-
Utah Adventure: How to gather shed antlers in Utah
-
-
Canyons School District sends warning on new season of controversial series ’13 Reasons Why’
-
Tips for choosing a high-quality summer child care program
-
Why novelty is the most important factor to a great date night
-
Learn how to trust in your sixth sense
-
Why Oceanside, California is a great place to learn to surf
-
-
Meet Hawk Watch’s Horned Owl, Kotori
-
How foot zone therapy can heal the body
-
Parenting Tips for Summer Sanity