83-year-old dies, one injured after trailer fire in Brigham City

BIGHAM CITY, Utah – A Brigham City resident died in a trailer fire Tuesday morning, according to officials with Brigham City Fire.

83-year-old Kenneth Beach was identified as the victim who died from the fire.

Brigham City Fire Chief Joseph Bach said the other resident was taken to the hospital by paramedics, then flown by a medical helicopter to the University of Utah burn center in critical condition.

Bach said the incident occurred at 8:44 a.m.

Crews responded to calls of a structure fire near 1000 South Main. When they arrived, Bach said crews observed fire coming from the front room windows and the roof of the trailer.

Firefighters from Corinne Fire and Willard Fire departments also responded to the incident.

Bach said the fire was extinguished by 9:03 a.m.

Damage from the fire was estimated to be at $50,000.

The trailer did not have any smoke detectors inside, Bach said.

“Property owners are strongly advised to assure they have working smoke detectors on each level of the living space, in each bedroom and in hallways,” Bach stated.