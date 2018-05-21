× Shots fired in Taylorsville home, suspect barricaded

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – The Unified Police Department (UPD) said Monday afternoon that shots were fired in a Taylorsville home.

UPD said the incident happened near 4100 W. 6550 S.

Police said the situation was initially called in as an “armed domestic situation.”

UPD said that SWAT was en route to the situation.

It was unknown how many people were in the home.

