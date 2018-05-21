× Police: Man staying in SLC hotel confronts two others, fires gun at them

SALT LAKE CITY – A man who was staying at a Salt Lake City hotel Monday morning was arrested after allegedly confronting two men on the street and shooting a gun at them.

Miguel Prado, 20, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail for aggravated assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, and drug possession.

Salt Lake City Police said that Prado, who was staying at a hotel near 500 S. Main Street, yelled out at two men who were walking down the street around 5:10 a.m. Monday.

Prado allegedly shot at the two, police said. Neither victim was struck by the gunfire.

Officers worked to develop information on the suspect, then served a warrant on his hotel room, where narcotics and a handgun were allegedly found.