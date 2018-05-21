Crews battle residential fire in Payson

PAYSON, Utah – Payson Fire Rescue announced that crews were fighting a residential fire Monday afternoon.

The fire happened near 400 North and 500 West. Engine 95, Engine 94, Truck 91, Ambulance 91, and Santaquin Engine 145 all responded to the incident.

Details regarding how the fire started were unknown at the time of this report.

It was unknown how much damage the fire caused.

This is an ongoing story. Updated information will be posted as it becomes available.