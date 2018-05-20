× Police: Provo man exposed himself to children, pepper sprayed their father

PROVO, Utah — A man is behind bars after police say he exposed himself to several children and then pepper sprayed their father when confronted.

According to a statement of probable cause, 26-year-old Gabriel Carmigniani was arrested Saturday in Provo.

Police say Carmigniani exposed his genitals to children playing on the side of the road.

“When confronted by the children’s father Gabriel sprayed pepper spray at him and ran away,” the document states.

The man initially complied with officers who located him but then tried to flee, police say. He was tackled and restrained by two officers.

Carmigniani was booked into jail on charges of lewdness involving a child, assault, resisting arrest, and failure to stop at the command of a police officer.