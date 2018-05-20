3 Questions with Bob Evans: Miss Utah JessiKate Riley talks pageant success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the past year, JessiKate Riley of Beaver, Utah has been very busy.

The BYU Senior has been serving as Miss Utah, and last fall she competed in the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

During that pageant she won the talent competition with a violin performance.

Now, pageants may not be your cup of tea, but don't dismiss JessiKate Riley, who joined Bob Evans for 3 Questions.

What would you say to people who don’t seem to get it when it comes to pageants, and are critical of not only pageants but those who participate? In addition to being Miss Utah and competing at Miss America, you were also Miss Utah’s Outstanding Teen as well—the only person so far to do so. How difficult is it to compete and be successful in the pageant world? How did you fight nerves on the night you competed in the Miss America Pageant?

See below for the extended interview with JessiKate Riley: