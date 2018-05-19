Videos show crane truck burning along I-80 in Summit County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah -- Videos shot in Summit County Saturday show crews extinguishing a burning crane truck along I-80.

Utah Department of Transportation first tweeted about the fire near milepost 141 on eastbound I-80 around 1:40 p.m.

Trooper Lawrence Hopper of the Utah Highway Patrol said there were no injuries associated with the fire, which is in the Jeremy Ranch/Park City area.

Hopper said the cause of the fire is unknown and there were no injuries. Crews were concerned that the 100 gallons of gas in the vehicle's tank might catch fire, but they were able to extinguish the blaze and prevent that fuel from igniting.

The fire closed all lanes of I-80, but the fire has been extinguished and traffic is moving in the area again.

In one video a Wagstaff construction vehicle can be seen with flames beneath it, and later videos shot by Fox 13 viewers show the vehicle starting to burn and then becoming fully engulfed.

