Utah Pride celebrates grand opening of new location in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY -- More than 100 people gathered in Salt Lake City Saturday as the new Utah Pride Center held their grand opening.

Utah Pride held a ribbon cutting ceremony at their center's new location, 1380 South Main Street.

Rob Moolman, the new Utah Pride Center Executive Director, said the new location ensures their ability to provide critical life saving programs and services, and he said they are striving to become a center that serves the whole community by providing space for different voices and ideas.

Moolman also noted that the Utah Pride Center is one of few LGBTQ centers in the US that provide services to people of all ages.

"A young person moves into that space and they see themselves reflected in the people that are there, and more than just reflected, they see themselves celebrated," Moolman said at Saturday's event.

Ermiya Fanaeian is among the young people who utilize the center.

"This place made me feel like I had a home, it made me feel like I had a community, but most of all it made me feel my humanity, being a queer person here in Salt Lake," Ermiya said.

The new center was made possible by donations and fundraising efforts. The center's largest fundraiser is the Utah Pride Festival, which takes place later this summer. To learn more about the services and resources they offer, visit the Utah Pride Center's website.