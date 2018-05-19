× Motorcycle driver has died following 3-vehicle crash on I-15

SALT LAKE CITY – A Taylorsville man has died after a Friday night motorcycle crash on I-15 at 1400 South.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, 50-year-old Michael Garrett has “died from his injuries.”

Garrett’s wife, 51-year-old Tina Garrett, was riding on the motorcycle as well and remains in extremely critical condition.

Utah Highway Patrol reported that traffic had slowed in front of the motorcycle on Friday night when a van towing a trailer, directly behind the motorcycle, was not able to stop in time and hit the back of the bike.

Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle.

The van then continued forward, where it struck an SUV that had been in front of the motorcycle.