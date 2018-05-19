× Justify takes Preakness Stakes to win second leg of Triple Crown

By Steve Almasy, CNN

Justify, trained by Bob Baffert, won the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, capturing the second event in horse racing’s Triple Crown.

Baffert has won 14 Triple Crown races, tied for most with D. Wayne Lukas. Seven of those wins are at the Preakness.

Justify was tested by Kentucky Derby runner-up Good Magic for most of the race. But Justify took a short lead coming down the home stretch and held off hard-charging Bravazo, who was second, and Tenfold, who was third.

Good Magic was fourth.

“That was a nail-biter. … I’m so happy that we got it done,” Baffert told broadcaster NBC. “He’s just a great horse, to handle all that pressure and keep on running.”

Heavy fog made it difficult for the TV audience and the 134,487 spectators at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore to see parts of the race.

Justify was a 2-5 betting favorite.

The final leg of the Triple Crown is the Belmont Stakes on June 9 in Elmont, New York. With a win at the Belmont , Justify would become the 13th horse to capture the Triple Crown. American Pharoah is the last horse to accomplish the feat in 2015.

Justify has won all five stakes races he has run.